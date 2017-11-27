Japan's Fukui Prefecture Governor Agrees to Restart 2 Ohi NPP Reactors

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The governor of Japan’s Fukui Prefecture Issei Nishikawa gave the green light on Monday to restart two reactors at the Ohi nuclear power plant (NPP), local media reported.

Nishikawa said he made the decision after thorough consideration, having taken into account the views of the town of Ohi and the Fukui prefecture assembly that had given their consent, the NHK broadcaster reported.

READ MORE: Japan’s Court Rules in Favor of Restarting 2 Takahama NPP Reactors

He also pointed out that the prefecture’s expert panel had confirmed the engineering safety of the Ohi NPP.

https://t.co/SiT3PHSy8m #news #fukushima Japan approves restart of two nuclear reactors at Ohi power plant near Kyoto — Fukushima News (en) (@fukushimanewsen) 27 ноября 2017 г.

​Kansai Electric Power Company, which operates the Ohi NPP, announced its intention to restart one of the reactors in mid-January and another one in mid-March.

All 48 of Japan’s NPP reactors were shut down after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, which was caused by huge tsunami waves that hit the nuclear power plant. Only five reactors have been re-launched since 2015.