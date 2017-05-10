Japan's Abe Hopes to Meet South Korea's Moon to Discuss Cooperation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to South Korea’s National Electoral Commission (NEC), Moon was supported by over 41 percent of voters and became the country’s new president after the Tuesday vote.

The Japanese politician added that potential cooperation between Tokyo and Seoul would contribute to prosperity and peace in the region and the meeting at the highest level would be useful for these purposes, the NHK broadcaster reported.

Abe said that South Korea was Japan’s most important neighbor that had the same strategic interests and were also facing common regional challenges, such as the threat posed by Pyongyang, the news outlet added.

