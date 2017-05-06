Japan to Contribute $40Mln to High-Tech Infrastructure Projects in Asia

TOKYO (Sputnik) — Japan will donate $40 million in funds to high-level technology infrastructure projects elsewhere in Asia over two years, its Finance Minister Taro Aso said Saturday.

“Japan has been promoting quality infrastructure in Asia, collaborating closely with ADB. To further strengthen the partnership, Japan will provide $40 million over 2 years to the new trust fund for HLT,” Aso said at the Asian Development Bank’s annual meeting in Yokohama.

The manila-based bank will put money to use in areas such as smart grids, renewable energy, intelligent transport systems, smart cities, and remote sensing technology. Last year, its assistance to the Asia-Pacific totaled $31.7 billion.

