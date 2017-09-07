Japan Studies Feasibility of Sakhalin-Hokkaido Transport Link

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — Japan is studying feasibility of a project to link its northernmost island of Hokkaido with Russia’s Sakhalin via a road-and-rail bridge, Economy Minister Hiroshige Seko told Sputnik on Thursday.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said during the Eastern Economic Forum on Wednesday his country had offered Japan to build the transport connection, which would make Japan a “continental power.”

“We are conducting feasibility studies of several projects and need to wait for their results. The aforementioned project is a big one so we must first get clear about the position of our countries’ leaders,” Seko said on the sidelines of the EEF in the coastal city of Vladivostok.

