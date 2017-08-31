Japan Seeks Land-Based US Missile Defense Systems After N Korean Missile Launch

TOKYO (Sputnik) — US and Japanese top defense and foreign policy officials had a phone conversation on Thursday to discuss joint action against Pyongyang after it fired a medium-range missile over northern Japan, the Kyodo news agency said.

“We insist on raising Japan’s missile defense level,” Onodera was quoted as saying in reference to the Aegis Ashore system of radars and missile launchers.

The four ministers also discussed plans for a new round of UN Security Council sanctions on North Korea, which has intensified missile tests in recent months in violation of a UN ban on its ballistic and nuclear weapon system program.

