Japan Begins Disposal of Radioactive Waste From Fukushima Disaster

0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The first batch of radioactive waste generated by the 2011 nuclear disaster at Japan’s Fukushima nuclear power plant was delivered on Friday to a disposal site in the prefecture, local media reported.

Trucks delivered containers filled with radioactive ash, which consists of incinerated debris and other waste produced near the Fukushima nuclear plant, to the facility in the town of Tomioka, the NHK broadcasting organization reported.

The Japanese Environment Ministry is planning to place ash in special containers or have it packed in cement, according to the NHK.

In March 2011, a 9.0-magnitude offshore earthquake triggered a 46-foot tsunami that hit Fukushima nuclear power, leading to the leakage of radioactive materials and shutdown of the plant. The accident is considered to be the world’s worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986.

© Photo:

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Asia and Pacific

Related Post

 Indian Transgender Person Becomes Cop After Protra... New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Rajasthan high court has upheld the appointment of the state's first, and India's third, transgender cop. Justice Dinesh Me...
US Takes Action on Cambodia After Dissolution of M... WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Washington warned the Asian nation of "concrete steps" to respond to the Cambodian government’s actions prompted by an alleged...
Daesh in India: Recruiter Exhorts Operatives to Ta... New Delhi (Sputnik) — In the audio message, Rashid is heard exhorting Indian recruits to target Hindu congregations by driving trucks into the crowd,...
Chinese Man Goes Nuts in Mid-Air, Forces Plane to ... According to the Changsha Evening News, as he left his seat heading for the toilet, the 22-year-old man suddenly started yelling that some people wer...