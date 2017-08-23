Indonesia Hopes to Sign Su-35 Purchase Deal By End of 2017 – Ambassador

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Indonesian Ambassador to Russia Mohamad Wahid Supriyadi said Jakarta expects to receive 11 aircraft as part of the countertrade program memorandum of cooperation, which the envoy said is the final stage before the contract is signed.

Russia’s Rostec state corporation signed the memorandum with the Indonesian Trading Company earlier in August.

Su-35 is a multi-purpose super-maneuverable fighter of the 4++ generation, equipped with thrust-vectoring engines, ensuring the aircraft’s superiority over other jets of the same type. The jet’s maximum speed amounts to 1,550 miles per hour with a flying range reaching 2,100 miles.

