Indian Children Second Most Obese in the World

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Irregular lifestyles coupled with wrong nutrition priorities are leading Indian children to the double-trouble of obesity and diseases. India, which, according to a study, is home to the second most obese young people in the world, is yet to wake up to the reality, experts say.

India has around 14.4 million obese children, second only to China, according to a study published in The New England Journal of Medicine. The study says, globally, over 2 million children and adults suffer from health problems related to being overweight or obese. The US topped the list with 79.4 million obese people and China came second with 57.3 million obese people when children and grownups were added together.

“Post liberalization in the 90s, India was subjected to multiple changes in food habits and lifestyle, which was very different from its age-old traditions. After the 90s, India saw a bombardment of multinational food chains, which was accompanied by jazzy publicity and luring propositions. Children started choosing their own food relying on the advertisements. Parents were too busy with their hectic lifestyle to intervene or guide,” Dr. Sameer Dalwai, head of the Neuro-Developmental Pediatrics team of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics, told Sputnik.

The disintegration of the joint family is also seen as one of the main reasons for the lack of proper food habits in Indian children.

“Families broke up to form nuclear homes where children are now growing up with working parents. Working parents depend largely on maids and fast food for nourishment and care of their kids. The stress is now visible in kids in their health and attitude. An increasing percentage of children are living a life under medical care to fight obesity,” Dr. Sameer Dalwai added.

An increasing number of Indian children are at risk of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer and other life-threatening conditions. Lack of physical activity and infrastructure for sports also adds to the problem, according to experts.Citing one of his patient’s health history, Dr. Dalwai sought to establish the severity of the situation. Rahul (name changed) is a student in a reputed school in Mumbai.

“He now avoids even the slightest physical activity like walking to the bus stop. Sitting on his computer and eating fast food ordered from the nearby café is his usual routine. His parents rarely object to it because they feel that their child is at least safe at home alone while they are in office,” he said.

