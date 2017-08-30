India Still Adheres to BRICS Amid Tensions With China – Ambassador to Russia

0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — India is still adherent to the BRICS association of five emerging economies despite border tensions with China, Indian Ambassador to Russia Pankaj Saran told Sputnik on Tuesday.

“We are committed to the BRICS grouping, to the BRICS process … And so far as the relations of India and China are concerned, all I can say is that our foreign ministry has issued a statement a few days ago. And that statement reflects our position but our commitment to the BRICS process remains unchanged,” Saran said.

New Delhi and Beijing have been locked in a border standoff since mid-June. The confrontation began after Indian troops blocked Chinese road construction in the disputed area of Doklam (Donglang) near the Sikkim state, where New Delhi supports Bhutan’s territorial claims. Both China and India are BRICS members.

 

