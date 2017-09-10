India Protests Against Australian Ad That Shows Hindu God Promoting Meat

New Delhi (Sputnik) India has asked the Australian government to immediately withdraw an advertisement that shows Hindu Lord Ganesh and other deities promoting the consumption of lamb meat. The Indian government has said the advertisement by Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) has hurt the feelings of Indian Hindus. 

“High Commission is taking note of the protests of Indian community in Australia, have made a demarche to Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Department of Communication and Arts and Department of Agriculture bringing to their notice an offensive advertisement by Meat and Livestock Australia that hurt the religious sentiments of the Indian community,” the Indian High Commission in Canberra said in a statement. 

“The Consulate General of India in Sydney has taken up the matter directly with MLA and urged them to withdraw the advertizement,” it said.

Indians constitute the second largest group of migrants living in Australia, at 163,000, after Chinese-born residents. Several Indian communities’ associations have registered their protest with the government of Australia and MLA.

