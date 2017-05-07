'Immortal Regiment' March in Turkey Attended by Over 300 People

ANKARA (Sputnik) — Citizens of Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Moldova and other former Soviet republics took part in the event. They, in particular, laid flowers to the monument of the Russian soldiers, who died in captivity during 1877-1878 Russian-Turkish war.

“Today, the “Immortal Regiment” march took place on the Island of Heybeliada [the second largest of the Prince Islands in the Sea of Marmara, located near Istanbul] with the support of the Consulate General and the Russian Society of enlightenment, cultural and business cooperation, which was attended by over 300 people, including the Consul General Andrey Podyachev and staff of our diplomatic mission,” Losev said.

The “Immortal Regiment” is a patriotic initiative that commemorates WWII soldiers in marches held across Russia and other countries in May.

In 2016, at least 40 countries housed the “Immortal Regiment” marches.

