Hong Kong Police Use Pepper Spray to Subdue Man Swinging Meat Cleaver

According to police officers, the Somali man became aggressive and emotional after being turned down from a prostitute in a building on Temple Street.

At around 3 pm, an armed officer in civilian clothes told the Somali man, who was threateningly carrying the cleaver, to “Drop down your knife, calm down! Drop it!”

Another officer in uniform stood by his colleague protecting him with a shield.

The assailant ignored the officer’s instructions and kept swaying the weapon, while shouting, “Hit me! Hit me!”

The fellow officer with the shield then edged toward the attacker and used pepper spray to subdue him. The suspect was then sent to Kwong Wah Hospital to receive medical care.

“The prostitute asked him to pay first but he did not have money for the service,” a witness said. “He became very emotional as the prostitute refused to serve him. He went to the kitchen and picked up a knife. He then changed to a [meat cleaver], rushed to the street and attacked the Pakistani man who just passed by.”

The Pakistani victim’s hands and shoulders were injured and he was immediately sent to Queen Elizabeth Hospital to receive medical attention.

The Somali man was arrested on two offenses: possessing an offensive weapon and committing an assault that resulted in bodily harm.

The number of ethnic minorities in Yau Ma Tei has increased over the years with globalization. However, such minorities are finding it hard to assimilate due to racial discrimination and lack of opportunities, according to the South China Morning Post. The country may therefore benefit from additional social inclusion policies.

