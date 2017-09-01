Hideout From War: First Private Mixed Martial Arts Club Opens in Kabul (PHOTOS)

0

The first private Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) club, that can rival international facilities, has opened in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul.
Sputnik Afghanistan talked to Baz Mohammad Mobarez, the chairman of the Mixed Martial Arts Federation of Afghanistan and the owner of the facility, about the emergence of this martial art in the county.

© Photo: Baz Mohammad Mobarez
First private Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) club opens in Afghanistan.

“Mixed Martial Arts appeared in Afghanistan in 2008. At first it was underground, and then after a year we were registered as an official type of sport,” he told Sputnik.

The official status gives the budding fighters the chance to take part in Asian cup competitions, he said.

The club is located in the center of Kabul and has around 500 fighters. Training started in 2009. Back in 2012, there were about 50 similar sport sections in Kabul and about 25 – in the country’s provinces. Nowadays, there are between two to five similar clubs in every Afghan province, he said.

First private Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) club opens in Afghanistan.
© Photo: Baz Mohammad Mobarez
First private Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) club opens in Afghanistan.

Baz Mohammad Mobarez also noted that despite being a relatively new type of sport in his country, Afghan MMA fighters have done well in international competitions.

“Dozens of fighters have been fighting in foreign competitions and have returned with very good results. Sir Bahador Zade lives in Holland but fights for Afghanistan and always gets good results. Vali Jan Hutak will soon go to compete in Tajikistan. Mir Agha Mobarez and Azim Badakhshi are also well known to the international public, which always welcomes them warmly,” the owner said.

First private Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) club opens in Afghanistan.
© Photo: Baz Mohammad Mobarez
First private Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) club opens in Afghanistan.

“Everyone thinks that Afghanistan is only about narcotics and terrorists. However sport and MMA are gradually changing these perceptions. The world starts looking differently at Afghanistan,” Baz Mohammad Mobarez said.

Sport helps young people to abandon narcotics, has a positive impact on their work, cheers them up, improves their physical condition, their family lives and helps them to re-orient to healthy competition, he concluded.

First private Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) club opens in Afghanistan.
© Photo: Baz Mohammad Mobarez
First private Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) club opens in Afghanistan.

© Photo: Baz Mohammad Mobarez

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Asia and Pacific

Related Post

 US Announces New Conditions for Military Aid to Pa... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United States introduces new conditions that Pakistan should fulfill in order to receive the military assi...
North Korea Declares Start of Pacific Offensive Am... TOKYO (Sputnik) — In a message carried by the KCNA news agency, the Foreign Ministry hit back at the United Nations for sayi...
Russian, South Korean Presidents to Meet at EEF Fo... TOKYO (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and South Korea’s Moon Jae-in will hold talks at a forum in Russia&rsquo...
Malaysian Deputy Foreign Minister Calls on N.Korea... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the New Strait Times newspaper, the Malaysian official called on North Korea to respect its ...