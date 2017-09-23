Hedgehog Incident: China's Hotel Guest 'Pricked by Something Hiding in a Pillow'

Police had to deal with an unusual case after it turned out that a woman staying in a hotel in China’s Shanxi province encountered a hedgehog hiding in her bed.

“She felt she was pricked by something when she laid her head on the pillow,” one of the group members, Xiao Li, said, cited by South China Morning Post.

At first, the guests spotted blood on the sheets and then discovered the animal hiding in a pillowcase.

Li said they immediately informed the hotel management about the situation, but were very much surprised when the landlord started denying their claim, even without inspecting the room.

The police was called after the dispute threatened to grow into a real fight and found the animal hiding under the bed in Xiao Li’s room.

