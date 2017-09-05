Ferry Service Between Russia's Primorsky Territory, North Korea Suspended

0

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — Ferry service between the Russian city of Vladivostok and the North Korean Rason city has been suspended due to the absence of a contractual agreement with a harbor station, Director General of the carrier Vladimir Baranov told Sputnik.

“At the moment, the work of the motor ship is suspended, and it stays in Rason in North Korea… The timetable for September has not been agreed with the Vladivostok harbor station so far,” Baranov said.

The director general noted that the carrier had been unsuccessfully trying to conclude the contractual agreement with the harbor station.

The ferry service between Russia and North Korea was launched in May 2017.

