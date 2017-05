MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The rescue teams retrieved seven more bodies early in the day, according to the Tasnim news agency.

The blast occurred on May 3, trapping at least 90 miners under the rubble.

According to the Iranian officials, the blast took place after a locomotive stalled underground and the miners tried to jump-start it with an external battery, which led to the explosion.

Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Asia and Pacific