De-Escalation on Korean Peninsula Priority for EU

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Monday in a statement that there is a necessity for de-escalation on the Korean Peninsila as a priority for the European Union and the whole international community.

North Korea’s military said Wednesday it was considering a missile attack near the US island territory of Guam after President Donald Trump threatened Pyongyang with “fire and fury.”

“There is an urgent need for a de-escalation of tensions on the situation on the Korean Peninsula. It is a priority for the European Union and for the rest of the international community. We therefore call on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to refrain from any further provocative action that can only increase regional and global tensions,” the statement reads.

According to Mogherini, in order to address the tensions, the EU member states have agreed to enhance diplomatic efforts through reaching out and conveying the EU vision to South Korea, the United States, China, Russia and Japan, as well as to North Korea.

“The European Union is ready to support the process towards a credible and meaningful dialogue with the DPRK and the international community, with the Republic of Korea in the lead. I confirmed to [South Korean Foreign] Minister Kang Kyung-wha last week my readiness to support her in all possible ways in this endeavor,” the statement adds.

Earlier this month, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2371, which further tightens sanctions against North Korea in response to Pyongyang’s recent ballistic missiles tests.

Sputnik News



