Chinese Man Goes Nuts in Mid-Air, Forces Plane to Land

0

According to the Changsha Evening News, as he left his seat heading for the toilet, the 22-year-old man suddenly started yelling that some people were trying to murder him and were about to commandeer the airliner.

“They are trying to kill me. Some are carrying knives and others guns. They are hijacking the plane,” the emotionally high-strung passenger kept muttering before eventually sinking into a seat in the back of the cabin.

About 30 minutes later, the Sichuan Airlines flight from Xiamen in Fujian province to Chongqing, safely landed at Changsha airport and the man, who had been hallucinating during the flight, was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with mental health problems. 

READ MORE:Passenger Dragged Off Southwest Airlines Flight Over Pet Allergy (VIDEO)

His family later said that the man was a little “off” because of problems at work and had recently been treated for a minor mental health condition.

© Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Asia and Pacific

Related Post

 800 People Arrested at Rally Commemorating Bolshev... New Delhi (Sputnik) — In an incident that has caught public attention a week after it actually took place, police in Giridih district of India's east...
India to Harvest Drinking Water From the Sea New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Indian government is expected to soon set up an offshore desalination plant 40 kilometers off the southern coast of Chennai...
Better Than Mutton: Man Founds First Ostrich Farm ... Ahmadshah Sharifi opened a new chapter in Afghan poultry farming when he established the first ostrich farm in the country in his home province of He...
Weird Incident: Plane Hits Wild Boar on Runway in ... New Delhi (Sputnik) — Passengers on board an Indian flight had a narrow escape when a wild boar, emerging from the bushes, was hit by the aircraft wh...