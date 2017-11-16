Chinese Man Goes Nuts in Mid-Air, Forces Plane to Land

According to the Changsha Evening News, as he left his seat heading for the toilet, the 22-year-old man suddenly started yelling that some people were trying to murder him and were about to commandeer the airliner.

“They are trying to kill me. Some are carrying knives and others guns. They are hijacking the plane,” the emotionally high-strung passenger kept muttering before eventually sinking into a seat in the back of the cabin.

About 30 minutes later, the Sichuan Airlines flight from Xiamen in Fujian province to Chongqing, safely landed at Changsha airport and the man, who had been hallucinating during the flight, was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with mental health problems.

His family later said that the man was a little “off” because of problems at work and had recently been treated for a minor mental health condition.