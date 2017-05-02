Car Rammed Into Hospital in Japan, Ten People Injured

TOKYO (Sputnik) — According to the NHK broadcaster, a car driven by a 70-year old woman got into the hospital through the glass doors, slightly injuring 13 people.

In Japan, the car rammed the doors of the hospital and stopped in the emergency Department https://t.co/918R24MCJB pic.twitter.com/HrG5jvjmnI — Rus to En Fr Es News (@Rus_Eng_News) 2 мая 2017 г.

​The investigation is underway.

Accidents involving elderly drivers have become rather often in Japan. In February, a similar accident took place when a car crashed into the ground floor of the pharmacy, killing one person and injuring three others. The reason behind the accidents is believed to be weakened concentration of elderly drivers due to which they confuse the brake and gas pedals.

