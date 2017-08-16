Beijing: Tensions Around North Korea Easing, But Crisis Not Overcome Yet

BEIJING (Sputnik) — There are signs that tensions around North Korea are easing, but it is necessary to work together to ultimately settle the crisis which has not been resolved yet, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Wednesday.

“Through the efforts of all sides, the tensions on the Korean Peninsula are showing some signs of easing, but the ‘August crisis’ has not been overcome yet, the parties must work together to settle it,” Wang said during the telephone conversation with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel as quoted on the website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

