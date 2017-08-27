Azerbaijani Residential Areas Hit Amid Arsenal Blast – Officials

0

BAKU (Sputnik) — Azerbaijan’s Emergencies and Defense Ministries confirmed that a major blast had occurred at an arms storage at a military base earlier on Sunday.

“After the explosion, shells fell on houses in Gilazi settlement, starting a fire. Measures are being taken to put the fire out. The residents are being evacuated. There is no information about casualties,” the district’s authorities said.

​Earlier in the day, local media reported that the motorway linking Azerbaijani capital Baku with the Russian border was shut after the incident. According to previous reports, the blast took place in the Siazan district, which borders the Khizi district, both in Azerbaijan’s northeast.

The Azerbaijani Health Ministry has told Sputnik that six people were injured as a result of the blast.

