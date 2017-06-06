Australian Prime Minister Calls Deadly Melbourne Siege Terrorist Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — One man died, three police officers were wounded and a woman was taken hostage before police shot the attacker dead in the suburb of the Australian city of Melbourne, media reported late on Monday.

“It is a terrorist attack and it underlines the need for us to be constantly vigilant, never to be deterred, always defiant, in the face of Islamist terrorism,” Turnbull told reporters.

Chief commissioner of the police of Australia’s Victoria state, Graham Ashton, said Tuesday that the police treated the attack as a “terrorism incident” adding the investigation was carried out into whether the act had been planned or random.

The Islamic State terror group (IS, outlawed in Russia) reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to media reports, the attacker was identified by police as an Australian national of the Chinese origin Yacqub Khayre, who had been allowed on parole after a trial over a massive terrorist suicide attack plot in 2010.

