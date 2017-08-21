Australian Police Declare Previously Cordoned Off Part of Melbourne Safe

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Australian police announced on Monday that the northwestern part of the city of Melbourne that was previously cordoned off due to a reported bomb threat was safe, local media reported, citing a police spokeswoman.

Earlier in the day, an ABC News broadcaster said that a bomb squad and a fire brigade were sent to the area between Melbourne’s Kellaway Avenue and Mount Alexander Road to examine a bus parked near the council headquarters, local library and a police station.

According to the media outlet, law enforcement agencies had not evacuated individuals from nearby public institutions.

CC0



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Asia and Pacific