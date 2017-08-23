At Least Seven Injured in Grenade Attack in Kabul

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Four grenades were thrown at the police post in Kabul’s Kote Sangi area, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported citing an eyewitness of the incident.

Police have not commented on the attack and no arrests have taken place, the news outlet added.

According to the broadcaster, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Afghanistan has been facing instability for many years, with government troops fighting against Islamic extremists and terror organizations, in particular the Taliban radical movement and the Daesh terrorist group, both banned in Russia. The Taliban is in control today of more territory than in 2002, when it was ousted from power in a US-led invasion.

