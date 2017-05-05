At Least 2 Alpinists Dead, 23 Missing in China's Qinling Mountains

BEIJING (Sputnik) – The South China Morning Post reported that three groups of hikers, respectively of eight, nine and 13 people, had been trapped at the Qinling Mountains during the Labor Day holidays.

The newspaper added that the rescuers had found the bodies of two people and found five people alive.

The search and rescue mission is said to be still ongoing.

