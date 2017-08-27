At Least 13 People Killed After Explosion in Southern Afghanistan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The attacker detonated an explosive device near a military vehicle in Helmand’s Nawa-I-Barakzayi district at around 6:30 p.m. local time [14:00 GMT], the TOLO broadcaster reported.

Among the victims there were reportedly civilians and military personnel.

Afghanistan has been experiencing significant political, social and security-related instability for decades, as terrorist organizations, including Daesh terror group and the Taliban radical movement (both banned in Russia), continue to stage attacks against civilian and military targets.

© Sputnik/ M. Naderi



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Asia and Pacific