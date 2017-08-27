At Least 13 People Killed After Explosion in Southern Afghanistan

0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The attacker detonated an explosive device near a military vehicle in Helmand’s Nawa-I-Barakzayi district at around 6:30 p.m. local time [14:00 GMT], the TOLO broadcaster reported.

Among the victims there were reportedly civilians and military personnel.

Afghanistan has been experiencing significant political, social and security-related instability for decades, as terrorist organizations, including Daesh terror group and the Taliban radical movement (both banned in Russia), continue to stage attacks against civilian and military targets.

© Sputnik/ M. Naderi

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Asia and Pacific

Related Post

 Azerbaijani Residential Areas Hit Amid Arsenal Bla... BAKU (Sputnik) — Azerbaijan's Emergencies and Defense Ministries confirmed that a major blast had occurred at an arms storage at ...
Nearly 75% of Japanese Happy With Life, Over 50% S... TOKYO (Sputnik) – According to the NHK TV broadcaster, 51.3 percent of those surveyed expressed satisfaction with their income, w...
Indian Navy to Have Submarine Hunter Aircraft aboa... New Delhi (Sputnik) – As part of India’s ongoing mission to up its naval quotient, the Indian Navy has said that the 111 utility...
South Korea Foreign Minister Asks Russia to Have I... TOKYO (Sputnik) – South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Friday she asked the Russian side during the talks in Moscow to&nb...