At Least 11 US Citizens Working as Contractors in Kabul Injured in Terror Attack

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — According to CNN, eleven US citizens assigned to the American embassy as contractors were injured in the suicide bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The officials told the media outlet that the number may grow.

The US has confirmed that 11 US citizen who worked as contractors were injured in the terrorist attack in the Afghan capital of Kabul earlier on Wednesday, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

“At this time we can confirm that 11 US citizen contractors were injured in the Kabul explosion,” the spokesperson said.

Daesh, which is outlawed in Russia, claimed responsibility for the attack. Earlier in the day, an explosion occurred in the Afghan capital in an area where foreign embassies are located, killing nearly 90 people and injuring more than 380 others, including several German embassy staff.

