At Least 11 People Killed in Collision in Central Vietnam

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the VnExpress newspaper, the accident took place in Gia Lai province. The bus was carrying 36 passengers, and the tractor had two people on board.

​The Vietnamese Traffic Police Department as quoted by the Xinhua news agency said that in the first four months of 2017, over 6,000 traffic accidents were registered in the country, killing some 2,800 and injuring over 5,000 people.

© Sputnik/ Sergei Subbotin



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Asia and Pacific