Approach of US Navy to Korean Peninsula Opens Room for Provocations – Moscow

The comments come as the American warships, led by the Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier, head toward the North Korean coast.

“The situation is very dangerous, it worries us very much, especially because we have borders with North Korea,” Georgiy Borisenko told Sputnik.

“We have repeatedly said this to the Americans, urging them to solve this problem [the Korean crisis] exclusively by political and diplomatic means. We believe that it is always possible to agree on a mutually beneficial basis to avoid catastrophic developments,” the diplomat stressed.

He further noted that the US, in working contact with Russia, as well as in public rhetoric, does not rule out any options for resolving the situation around the Korean Peninsula.

“But on our part, it is constantly stressed that this is a very dangerous game, that it is necessary to immediately reduce the intensity of rhetoric, because even verbal accusations are exacerbating the situation, not to mention specific actions when naval armadas are being pulled up to the DPRK coasts,” Borisenko stated.

