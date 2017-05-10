After Buying S-400, Turkey Aims to Build Own Components for Air Defense Systems

ANKARA (Sputnik) — Russia and Turkey have been engaged in talks on the S-400 deal since 2016. In March, Sergey Chemezov, CEO of the state-owned Russian corporation Rostec, confirmed that Ankara was willing to buy the S-400 if Moscow provides a loan.

Turkey’s purchase of the S-400 system was also discussed during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Russia.

“Negotiations with Russia on the S-400 have reached a mature stage, only technical details are remaining. When we agree on a price, we will submit it to our president, and a decision will be made,” Isik said in an interview with Turkey’s NTV television.

“[However], our main goal, against which no one can speak, is to produce our own components for an air defense system. And we have started a serious work in this direction,” Isik stressed.

On April 28, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Moscow and Ankara had reached an agreement on the purchase of the S-400 air defense systems with the negotiations on joint production and the prices being underway.

The S-400 Triumf, which NATO refers to as the SA-21 Growler, was developed by the Almaz-Antey defense contractor and manufactured by the Fakel Machine-Building Design Bureau. The system is capable of intercepting all types of modern air weaponry, including fifth-generation warplanes, as well as ballistic and cruise missiles at a maximum range of nearly 250 miles.

© Sputnik/ The S-400 Triumf Mobile Multiple Anti-Aircraft Missile System (AAMS)

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Asia and Pacific