Sky’s the Limit for Zapper and FlySafair

Getting around South Africa by plane just became a whole lot easier. Awarding-winning airline FlySafair and Zapper, the rewarding mobile payment company have joined forces to make booking flights as pleasant as possible.

Travellers can now use the Zapper app to pay for FlySafair tickets online, as well as at the airline’s web kiosk and sales desk at OR Tambo International Airport.

This time-saving and frictionless payment option eliminates the need for passengers to complete mandatory payment information fields. Customers simply select the option to pay with Zapper, scan a QR code on their computer screen with their smartphone and confirm the amount due. Fast, safe and hassle free.

Customers booking tickets via mobile devices enjoy the same ease and convenience. Zapper’s deep-linking technology allows them to tap the generated QR code to confirm payment.

In this way passengers experience simplified payment journeys, resulting in an enhanced FlySafair experience long before they even get on board.

“By introducing Zapper as an additional payment method, we provide our customers more options and greater flexibility. Zapper is a good fit in driving FlySafair’s strategy to become the most innovative airline in the country – driven by leading edge technology trends and seamless user behaviour,” said Eswee Vorster, FlySafair’s Head of IT & Innovation.

As the first air carrier to pilot Zapper payments within the global aviation industry, FlySafair has propelled customer service in air travel to the next level. Another achievement since being voted most on-time airline in the world by air travel intelligence specialist, OAG for the second year in a row.

With this successful entrance into the air travel market, Zapper has once again extended its footprint beyond the hospitality, retail, bills and donations sectors. The company is now one step closer to becoming the preferred payment and digital marketing solution for businesses and brands across all industries.

“As mobile drives the future of payments forward, Zapper continues to champion the cause by providing a rewarding payment option that enhances users’ lifestyles. Faster and more efficient checkouts when paying for flights is yet another way we bring additional convenience to peoples’ lives,” said Konrad Karczmarczyk, Regional Sales Manager for Zapper South Africa.