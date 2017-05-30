Zuma acknowledges blacks do not seek land

By implication, the ANC head of state, Jacob Zuma, acknowledged that blacks have no real need for land, but are only after making money quickly.

He addressed the traditional leaders and asked for help to convince blacks not to sell their land. He acknowledged that more than 90% of land claims are currently settled by financial compensation. He says this complicates the expropriation process, and if he gets his way, “successful claimants” would be forbidden to sell the land.

Accordingly, to experts, he also implies that blacks seemingly have no desire to buy land and that it is the traditional commercial farmer who purchases the land, probably regarding economy of scale, and to expand their farming business to become more profitable.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

