Use empty schools rather than demonize whites

The ANC government’s eagerness to blame white people instead of building schools and using existing empty buildings is clearly part of a plan to demonize minorities.

This is the accusation of adv. Anton Alberts of FF Plus placed at the front of the door of the Gauteng MEC for education, Panyaza Lesufi.

According to Adv. Alberts, Lesufi, is attempting to portray white people as racists that he even intimidates a nursery school and calls on his supporters on Twitter to participate in the mass action, while the supposed discrimination that has taken place is false.

“We believe that setting up schools in many provinces, such as Gauteng, is not a priority. The irony is that while existing school buildings are empty, Afrikaans schools are forced by the MEC of Gauteng to accommodate Foreign-speaking students.”

“When this kind of behavior occurs we know that it happens with political motives and has nothing to do with creating equitable opportunities for students,” said Adv. Alberts.

“The youth must guard against being seduced by populist leaders who promise a Utopia, but then receive a Zimbabwe.”

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

