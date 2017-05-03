A major controversy has erupted around the SABC 3-soapie Isidingo, and several complaints have already been lodged with individuals and institutions at the Broadcasting Commission.

In one of the most horrible cases of anti-white propaganda in a so-called entertainment soapie, a black is buried alive after being assaulted by white Afrikaans men. The impression is that all-white Afrikaner people are racists who will assassinate or kill blacks.

It is not the first time that the SABC uses entertainment to promote anti-white sentiments. Whites are continually portrayed in advertisements and sly or depicted as ugly retards.

The SABC is the public broadcaster and is primarily funded by the government, and as they mess up their finances, know they will quickly receive help from the government.

Therefore, they also execute government policy and broadcast their programs, both on radio and television, by government rulings.

More and more whites are no longer paying their TV licenses because they do not want to help fund their own humiliation and demise.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

