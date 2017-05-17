Farmer dead and wife wounded during attack Sannieshof

On Tuesday, May 17, an elderly couple was attacked and shot on their farm outside Sannieshof.

The family was eating and BC Greyling (59) heard a window break and got up to investigate. He walked into three armed suspects who shot him. The suspects then attacked his wife Marlette (57) and demanded money. Marlette was forced to open the safe and was shot.

The suspects fled with cell phones, weapons and the victims vehicle a white double cab pickup, registration number FKZ 248 NW.

Marlette, while wounded and bleeding, walked back to her mother-in-law Magdeleen Greyling (81), who hid under the dining room table during the attack. Both women alerted the police and community security who responded swiftly.

Unfortunately, BC was declared dead by the time the police arrived, his wife was transferred to hospital and is in a stable condition.

The police and community security carried out a large-scale search for the suspects, and apparently, they are still at large. However, the vehicle has been recovered.

The police are continuing with the investigation.

South Africa Today – South Africa News