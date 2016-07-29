‘Ancestors will turn against those leaving the ANC’ – Zuma

African National Congress’ ancestors will turn their backs against those leaving the party, President Jacob Zuma said on Thursday.

“The ancestors are turning their backs against you if you leave the ANC and you will have bad luck,” he said at an election rally in Letlhabile near Brits.

ANC councillors not happy with the party’s candidate selection process were contesting the local government elections as independent candidates or under the umbrella of the Forum 4 Service Delivery.

Zuma was in the Bojanala region of the North West to wrapped up the ANC’s election campaign leading to the August 3, local government elections.

He said ANC offshoot parties have developed into small particles.

“I am not even going to talk about other parties, because they have become small particles.”

Without mentioning the Economic Freedom Fighters by name, he referred to it as an angry organisation formed by an angry young man to fight.

He said opposition parties have nothing to offer to the electorate.

“They [opposition parties] know they will not win why should you waste your vote on them,” he said.

“The ANC has a task to rebuild and reconstruct the country to create a society as envisage in the freedom charter. We need to be voted into power to move the country forward. Your vote is important to take this journey forward. You must vote in big numbers.”

Hundreds of ANC members and supporters attended the mini rally in Letlhabile, they sang the ANC election war song Asinavalo while waiting for Zuma to arrive at the stadium.

Traditional leaders prayed for a peaceful election while traditional healers burnt incense to appease the spirits of ancestor for a peaceful election.

Zuma received a rapturous welcome in Maboloka where he met with the local traditional leaders before he conduct door to door campaign to interact with voters.

The ANC would held its Siyanqoba rally in Johannesburg on Sunday, to wrapped up all its election campaigns for the upcoming elections.

