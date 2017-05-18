Police arrested two suspects involved in robbery at lodge

Police deployed along the Kosi Bay Border, followed up on intelligence with regards to suspects involved in a robbery that took place at a lodge in the Emanguzi area which resulted in the arrest of two suspects.

On 5 May 2017 at 18:30, three unknown men armed with firearms and pangas entered the premises and demanded cash and firearms. They took six firearms, cellphones, cash and other items from the business premises.

On Monday, 15 May 2017, the team with the assistance of the Tactical Response Team deployed at the border, proceeded to a house at KwaGeorge, Emanguzi where they arrested two brothers for the robbery.

They were found in possession of six unlicensed firearms.

