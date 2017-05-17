GEM negative about South Africa

The Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM), who annually monitors more than 60 countries entrepreneurship development, found that only 37% of South Africans believe t they have the ability to become an entrepreneur.

It places SA 55th out of a possible 62 countries, and only 35% of the country’s residents believe that there are opportunities to start a business in their areas.

According to GEM’s Penny Kew, the reason is the current political and economic mess in which the country is moving.

Economists point out that entrepreneurs should start a business in the downstream phase of the economic cycle, which has the advantage of rapid growth in the upward phase because businesses already have experience and skills.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

