Man shot and wounded on smallholding

A 33-year old male victim has been severely injured after being shot on his Spaarwater smallholding situated in Heidelberg North on Friday, May 26.

Three armed suspected confronted a group of people while they were sitting outside around a fire and ordered them to lay on the ground. The victim confronted the suspects, and he was shot.

The suspects grabbed the victim and shoved him into his White Opel Corsa vehicle and drove away. The abandoned vehicle and victim was left near the Vosloorus informal settlement. The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The victim was transferred to hospital for medical treatment.

The police were notified and are currently investigating the incident. The suspects are still at large.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Maroela Media

