Eskom seeks 19.9 percent ​​tariff increase

The energy supplier Eskom has confirmed that the board is approaching Nersa with a request for a 19,9% increase from 1 April 2018.

According to documents, Eskom has also asked municipalities to pay 27,3% more for power from 1 April 2018.

It does not seem to be an April joke, and the regulator’s response is awaited.

The Eskom increase is significantly higher than the official inflation rate, which means that consumers will be further impoverished.

Also, there are still questions about Eskom’s management of finances, and Brian Molefe’s claim to an R30 million golden handshake that will have to be funded sometime.

Consumers are therefore increasingly looking for and switching to alternative electricity such as the wind and solar power, so as to get off the Eskom network.

Especially direct users of Eskom, like farmers, who are hit hard by Eskom’s system of fixed charges.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

