Eskom seeks 19.9% ​​increase

The Cape Chamber of Commerce said in a statement that the 19.9% increase in electricity tariffs would be counterproductive.

In the statement, the Chamber objected that consumers should be punished with increases due to corruption, mismanagement and unauthorized expenditure by Eskom.

Organized agriculture also criticized the increase, pointing out that, as a result of Eskom’s unreasonable fixed charges, consumers cannot really control their consumption.

The National Energy Council, Nersa, must either approve or disapprove Eskom’s application.

Experts point out that with such an increase, solar and wind power is becoming increasingly affordable for consumers.

