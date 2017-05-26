Damning academic report on state capture

Four universities joined forces to investigate the state capture from a different angle, and the findings are damning.

After the report on state capture was released by the former Public Protector, Thuli Madonsela and swept under the table by the government and Madonsela’s successor, several institutions started their own investigations. The SA Council of Churches has already announced its preliminary report.

The report called “Betrayal of the Promise: How South Africa Was Stolen” was compiled by the universities of Cape Town, Stellenbosch, Johannesburg, and Wits.

At the launch of the report, Wits’ Rector, Prof. Adam Habib said the findings in the report had made his hair stand up.

The report mentions a supposed shadow government that commits itself to President Jacob Zuma, who has a political agenda to take over government institutions to create a new black capitalist class. The Guptas are the brokers who facilitate the shift of state resources into a black capitalist class, and there is a lot of money lost in that process.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

