6 principles for success in leading and life – By Marc Lubner

If I can be known for one thing it is that what my team and I achieve derives from shared and deeply held beliefs in the power of human potential. Success is never achieved alone. The most extraordinary achievements draw from the unified efforts of ordinary individuals. Here I share six principles I have learned from my experiences in both private and civil sectors.

Tip 1: Passion comes from purpose

You cannot succeed in business or relationships unless you are prepared to understand what your purposes is. It doesn’t matter what your purpose is, as long as you are able to define it. It can be something as simple as putting food on the table, or finding academic success. Without it you will become a victim of situations and circumstances. My experience of leading an organisation with a staff of close to 600 has taught me that those who succeed do so because of an attitude that refuses victimhood. I see it in my work environment at the different sites of Afrika Tikkun. Cleaning staff who have an understanding of their purpose at work, of the value of what they contribute to the mission of Afrika Tikkun keep such a spotless Centre, I could happily eat off the floor. It motivates their daily tasks. In all aspects of life, purpose gives passion. And passion determines how far you will go.

Tip 2. A sense of authenticity

Something that my late grandfather always used to tell my brothers and I is to always tell the truth. The truly great men I have come across are prepared to be their own people, to be authentic. They are willing to pay the price of rejection from their own community, because they are unprepared to compromise their truth – their vision, principles and self. In my own experience the less I worry about people’s perception of me, and the more I allow them to understand who I am as a true person, the greater the levels of acceptance I find.

Tip 3: Never settle

People with the most experience are often the last ones to see and seize opportunities for something dramatically new. I have seen companies that thought they had the best products on the market lose opportunities because they failed to see the potential of new technologies, or simply the reality of a changing world. Some of the most successful CEOs and people are those who regularly reinvent themselves. It doesn’t mean you throw away that which is working, but that every decision that is taken is constantly re-evaluated. The minute you find you are getting bored or stale, look to reinvent and innovate. Innovation is the key to ongoing success.

Tip 4: Understand own sense of ego. This is Key!

Ego is a very necessary driver for success. It’s the fuel that motivates people. However it’s also important to remember that ego can also be destructive. In the philanthropic world, very often individual ego is what prevents the kind of collaboration that is critical if we are to develop a way forward. We become so driven by our needs that we lose sight of the value of what others could contribute. Partnership and collaboration is not possible if ownership and territory concerns outweigh the vision of a prosperous South Africa.

Tip 5: Expand your “we”

I recently attended a conference at Harvard University on Economic Policy, and one of the most fruitful discussions I had was about our understanding of “we”. And how that “we” influences economic policy. The “We” of the powerful during the apartheid era only included white-skinned people. The “we” of South Africa’s first democratic elections was completely inclusive. It was a remarkable and important moment in South Africa’s history that we need to continually go back to, to remind ourselves of the power of that inclusivity.

Unfortunately in South Africa we have allowed that “we” to shrink back into the fragments that once shaped apartheid, resulting in painful instances of xenophobia, racism and classism. Countries that are succeeding in our times are those that are expanding their horizons around “we”. As South Africans this is something we need to continually be vigilant of. Diversity adds value.

This is something we can learn from Millennials. They have embraced a sense of community that is far greater than what has gone before. Facebook has grown foreign countries’ economies because they are making the internet accessible in ways that government cannot. The online learning initiative created by Linkedin and Lynda.com is another example. Through these social media initiatives the concept of “we” grows bigger than one country, collective or culture. It breaks barriers that in turn democratises nations and ignites economies.

Tip 6: Responsible kindness

It is just as important to be kind – responsibly kind, as it is to be clever. This is something that I have embraced wholeheartedly. The value of kindness married to the value of responsibility is what will make you teach someone to fish, while making sure she has fish on her plate too. To quote William Taylor, “organisations that perform at a high level for a long time don’t just think differently from everyone else they care more than everyone else. In an era of big ideas and disruptive technologies, simple acts of connection and compassion take on an outsize importance”. If you want to build a truly great organisation and be a truly great leader, you have to understand the concept of responsible kindness – implement it and live it.

Editors notes

Afrika Tikkun CEO and Founder and Executive Chairman of Smile Foundation Marc Lubner was last night awarded the Top NGO Conscious Companies Award for the achievements of the two non-profits. The Conscious Companies Awards is in recognition of organisations that:

understands what it takes to be authentic

operates with a sense of higher purpose

integrates the interest of all stakeholders

develops visionary leaders

builds a culture of trust, accountability, governance and caring

encourages creativity and innovation

is a responsible citizen in the communities that they operate in”

The award is a significant honour in recognition of Afrika Tikkun and the Smile Foundation, which strives toward transformation of South African society. From very small beginnings 23 years ago Afrika Tikkun has grown exponentially and now reaches +-16 000 beneficiaries per annum and employs close to 600 locally trained employees in 5 communities in South Africa. Its Cradle to career 360• model seeks to be a comprehensive and long term solution to the problem of poverty alleviation and youth unemployment. Founded by Bertie Lubner, the organisation won the support of the then President Nelson Mandela who remains to date its Patron-in-Chief in Memoriam.

About the Conscious Company Award (from the Conscious Companies website):

“In a rapidly changing world, business must learn to lead in the journey of human evolution and business leaders must learn to heed the call for transformation and growth coming from society, from their stakeholders, from their employees and from within themselves.

For a nation to flourish companies must participate and evolve to become conscious and adopt a spirit of co-operative partnership, address societal imbalances, increase productivity and efficiency, maintain transparency, accountability and governance. They must become a Conscious Company.”