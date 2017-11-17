Tax season deadline looms

With one week left until the 2017 tax season deadline, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) has received over five million tax returns.

“Non-provisional individual taxpayers have one week left to file their tax returns before Tax Season officially closes for this category of taxpayers on Friday, 24 November 2017.

“Already 5 015 405 tax returns have been received as at 3pm on 15 November 2017,” said the revenue service on Thursday.

The returns received by SARS includes tax returns received this year and outstanding returns from previous years that have been submitted during this filing season.

Provisional taxpayers, who receive income other than a salary, have until 31 January 2018 to submit their tax returns via eFiling.

The revenue service reminded taxpayers that eFiling is the easiest and quickest way to file one’s tax return and is available 24 hours.

SARS has also made help-you-efile available – a service that immediately connects eFilers to a SARS tax agent while on their own eFiling profile during office hours.

The revenue service also reminded taxpayers of the supporting paperwork that is needed in order to substantiate claims made.

Such documentation includes:

Banking particulars

IRP5/IT3(a) certificate(s)

Certificates [IT3(b)] that you received for any investment income

Details of medical expenses paid by you and not covered by your medical scheme

Completed confirmation of diagnosis of disability form (ITR-DD), if applicable

Information about your retirement annuity contributions

Details of business travel (if you received a travel allowance or want to claim against a fringe benefit for an employer provided vehicle)

Information about foreign tax credits withheld

Financial statements, if applicable e.g. business income

Any other relevant material relating to income you received or deductions you want to claim

Refunds

The revenue service further added that it has noted complaints around refunds and audits.

“Taxpayers are reminded of the channels through which they can lodge complaints, namely via SARS eFiling at www.sarsefiling.co.za, a SARS branch, and the SARS Contact Centre on 0800 00 7277.”

The contact centre also serves as a first point of call for any taxpayer queries to avoid the taxpayer having to visit a branch.

Branches operating at the weekend

In addition, 21 SARS branches have been selected to operate on Saturdays to serve taxpayers. These branches are: Alberton, Ashlea Gardens, Bellville, Bloemfontein, Cape Town, Doringkloof, East London, Edenvale, George, Mitchells Plain, Nelspruit-Mbombela, Paarl, Polokwane, Port Elizabeth, Pretoria North, Richards Bay, Rissik Street, Rustenburg, Soweto, Orlando East, Vereeniging, and Witbank-Emalahleni.

Earlier today, Cabinet expressed gratitude to taxpayers who have already submitted their tax returns ahead of the deadline.

Speaking at a media briefing, Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said the revenue generated from income tax ensures government has the capacity to provide much-needed services and social support to millions of less fortunate South Africans. – SAnews.gov.za

