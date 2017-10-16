The #Lovelocal Festival kicks off this week

Liberty Midlands Mall is hosting the #LoveLocal Festival from the 20th-22nd October. Be there!

Liberty Midlands Mall will be hosting The #LoveLocal Festival from the 20th – 22nd of October. The #LoveLocal Festival will feature Pietermaritzburg’s local favourites – from our favourite home-grown and handmade jewellery, clothing, accessories and home wear, all the way through to our favourite foods, celebrities and chefs! The #LoveLocal Festival has an awe inspiring line up, consisting of 6 South African chefs, who will be partnering up with great celebrities, to offer Midlands a weekend to remember.

Over the past 4 years, this Food Festival has been a huge success at Liberty Midlands Mall, and based on high demand, this annual festival has grown and adapted to become something so much more! The #LoveLocal Festival is not only about food. It has evolved, and will be celebrating everything we love about our beautiful city of Pietermaritzburg and its surrounds. Liberty Midlands Mall will be transformed into an artisanal marketplace filled with an array of local exhibitions and marketers, gathering the best of Pietermaritzburg all under one roof!

“Provenance is such a buzzword at the moment,” says #LoveLocal Festival curator Roberta Thatcher. “We all want to know where the products we buy come from, and who made them. The #LoveLocal Festival is a celebration of all things local. It will give Liberty Midlands Mall shoppers the opportunity to meet the people behind the products, and to see the amazing work that is being created in Pietermaritzburg and the surrounding areas”.

Headlining this year’s Chef’s Theatre is Kamini Pather! She is a celebrity food blogger, Radio and TV host, style icon, kitchenware creator, multiple award winner and winner of MasterChef South Africa 2013. Kamini will be returning to her home province and gracing us with a demonstration of her honest love for food through a saucy cook up!

Other chefs include Granny Mouse Country House & Spa Executive Culinary Artist, Wayland Green, Lorenzo Giliomee of Fordoun Hotel & Spa, Culinary General Manager at The Midlands Kitchen, Terrence Ford, Cheryl Govender from The Cake House as well as Erica Brown from Sōlfood.

Joining in on the action and assisting the chefs during selected slots will be Stephanie Saville from The Witness, as well as celebrities such as Darren Maule and Keri Miller (East Coast Breakfast), Zola Zeelovin (Gagasi FM), Bongani Mtolo (East Coast Drive), Midlands Meander’s Marketing Co-ordinator, Stephanie Soogrin, Shirdika Pillai (Lotus FM) and a special football star from Maritzburg United.

Carefully curated installations celebrating Pietermaritzburg, its history, its industry and everything we love about this great city will be seen and felt all around the mall! Some of the local artisanal goods on offer include: fudge, biscuits, olives, baby clothes, home ware, fashion items and much more.

Says Muhammed Varachia, General Manager of Liberty Midlands Mall: “Pietermaritzburg is rich in culture, food, and goods, but it is also very rich in its sense of community. There are many wonderful products being made in the area, and we wanted to provide the platform for these producers to exhibit their goods and share them with our community!”

The kids can also be entertained at the cupcake decorating station, which will be equipped with all things fun and yummy, like icing and sprinkles to let their imaginations run wild.

If you stock any locally manufactured products on your shelves and would like to be a part of the #LoveLocal Festival Marketplace Exhibition which takes place in the Centre Court. Please send your requests to [email protected].