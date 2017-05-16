Yoga for Kidney Stones by Yogi Ashwini

There are two bean shaped organs in the body, one to the left and the other to the right in the pelvic region, and their function is filtration of the fluids of the body. The residue after filtration is then expelled from the body as urine. I am referring to the kidneys. Kidneys assume greater significance in our lives, given that are body is 60-70% water. And this water needs to be regulated constantly.

The kidneys are so fine an organ that they remove all the solids from the water. Certain solids which are heavy and cannot be expelled completely, get calcified. This leads to kidney stones. When the kidney stones grow in size, they block the top of the kidney or are pushed into the urethra thereby blocking it. Early symptoms are pain. And this pain need not be limited to the lower back area, and may even be experienced in the lower chest area. This is because when the kidneys gasp for prana, they can put pressure on any nerve in the body. Another symptom is weight gain. When kidneys are not functioning normally, the body starts to store water and that water adds on to your weight. This at times results in swelling on the face, hands or legs. This swelling is a direct consequence of water retention in the body.

How does one maintain the health of the kidneys? How does one ensure the balance of fluids in the body? Now how do you rid yourself of this water retention?

Ayurveda says that the problem is faulty expulsion. To expel something from the body, a pungent input is required. A pungent substance is suited for people of vata and kapha prakriti, but if you have a pitta constituency, it may create problems. Therefore it is important to not go for off-the-shelf remedies and get yourself evaluated for your constitution. You may consult an ayurvedic doctor or look up the Dhyan Foundation website where a chart is given with symptoms.

An easy ayurvedic remedy for stimulating expulsion is garlic. Take two cloves of garlic, crush them and have them with hot water on an empty stomach in the morning on a regular basis. People with pitta prakriti should however avoid garlic and try to solve the problem through yoga.

In the next article we will discuss some yogic asans for removing kidney stones.