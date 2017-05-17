Top Up Your Cup with Zapper at The Beer Run Festival

Whoever said that alcohol and fitness don’t mix obviously hasn’t heard of The Beer Run – an exhilarating 5km dirt road run, inflatable obstacle course and festival where beer and athletics go together like rock and roll, steak and ale, and cycling and pilates.

Taking place on Saturday, 20 May at Riversands Farm Village in Fourways, Johannesburg, the 5km run incorporates five awesome “dehydration station” checkpoints along the route for runners to quench their thirst with a delicious beer after every kilometre conquered. Drink, run, repeat!

Why beer? Because it’s tastes good, keeps you hydrated and makes the experience a lot more fun than just plain H 2 O.

Unlike your everyday fitness challenge, The Beer Run is for people of all ages, shapes and sizes; whether they’re built like Johnny Bravo or a little soft around the edges. You can walk, run, crawl and even go piggyback if your mates are kind enough to carry you across the finish line.

A full afternoon of festivities is also in store with music, games, beer pong, bucking bronco, giveaways, food trucks and of course more beer! Entrance to the festival area is also free for spectators.

