The Rand reached its lowest point in a year

The current mess at Treasury, as well as Jacob Zuma’s plan of free tuition for students despite the Heher report stating that it’s impossible and undesirable, has led to the Rand reaching its lowest point this year.

This follows after Michael Sachs’s resignation at Treasury, as well as the announcement that some students will receive free higher education, which places additional pressure on public finances.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News