The Rand reached its lowest point in a year

Die Vryburger

0
The Rand reached its lowest point in a year - Image - Die Vryburger

The current mess at Treasury, as well as Jacob Zuma’s plan of free tuition for students despite the Heher report stating that it’s impossible and undesirable, has led to the Rand reaching its lowest point this year.

This follows after Michael Sachs’s resignation at Treasury, as well as the announcement that some students will receive free higher education, which places additional pressure on public finances.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Beaufort West without water Beaufort West's water has dried up. The Gamkadam is officially empty, and residents depend on borehole and so-called brown water. It is sewage wate...
Lesufi will press for new legislation Panyaza Lesufi, the Gauteng MEC for Education, reiterated that he would do everything in his power to instruct schools to teach a third (black) langua...
Gardener arrested, ties up domestic worker, ransac... Fighting crime is a shared responsibility between the police, the community and security companies. The continuous engagement of other crime fighting ...
Free education unaffordable South Africa cannot afford free tertiary education and is now confirmed by the Heher Commission report. The FF Plus hopes that this message will im...