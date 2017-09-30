Parastatals note suspension from BLSA

Transnet and Eskom have noted their suspension from Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA).

“Eskom has noted BLSA’s decision to suspend the company’s membership with immediate effect,” said the power utility.

It further added that Interim Group Chief Executive Johnny Dladla has written a letter to the BLSA.

BLSA in a statement on Thursday announced the suspension of membership of the two state owned companies with immediate effect. The companies fall within the ambit of the Department of Public Enterprises.

This follows BLSA’s engagement with the two state-owned enterprises in connection with extensive allegations of corrupt behaviour over a long period.

In its response the rail, port and pipeline company said that BLSA approached it earlier this year, requesting it to consider renewing its membership for 2017.

“Transnet has noted Business Leadership South Africa’s (BLSA’s) statement claiming that it had suspended Transnet’s membership. This is inaccurate and misleading.

“BLSA approached Transnet early this year, requesting it to consider renewing its membership for 2017. Transnet elected not to renew the membership due to cost-cutting measures. This was communicated to BLSA on 9 August 2017,” said Transnet.

Transnet subsequently received a meeting request from BLSA CEO Bonang Mohale to discuss the cancellation.

“The meeting has not taken place due to diary clashes. While Transnet appreciates the role played by BLSA in South Africa, it is unfortunate that Mr Mohale opted to mislead the public in such a spectacular manner.”

The company further added that it is aware of reports casting doubt on the integrity of its procurement processes.

“The company views these in a serious light and is currently conducting its own investigation on all allegations made.”

BLSA is an independent association whose members include the leaders of some of South Africa’s biggest and most well-known organisations.

Through this forum, South Africa’s business leaders engage key players in South African society, including civil society and labour, to exchange ideas on national interest, and to create effective dialogue with government and other stakeholders.

