Eskom suspends CFO

“Eskom has suspended its Chief Financial Officer, Mr Anoj Singh pending a disciplinary hearing,” said the power utility.

In July, the power utility’s board announced that it had placed Singh on special leave pending an investigation.

Registered chartered accountant Calib Cassim, who has worked at Eskom for 15 years, has been appointed as the utility’s interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Matshela Koko hearing

Meanwhile, Eskom said the disciplinary hearing of its former Acting Group Chief Executive Matshela Koko is scheduled to start in two weeks.

“Mr Matshela Koko’s disciplinary hearing has been scheduled to commence within the next two weeks. Both Singh and Koko will be afforded a fair disciplinary process,” said Eskom.

In August, the utility announced that it had received a report by both Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr and Nkonki Incorporated.

“As far as the disciplinary matter against Mr Koko is concerned, the report by both Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr and Nkonki Incorporated went through an entire process of edification, as critical documents, presentations and submissions by various parties internally and externally were required in strict accordance with a fair process,” said Eskom at the time.

In July, the power utility announced that it had received a report regarding allegations of impropriety on Koko.

